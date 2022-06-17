State claims “Sikhala got injured as he attempted to flee police”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national chairman Job Sikhala and fellow legislator Godfrey Sithole were brought to court movie style on Thursday before they were made to spend their third night in detention after court proceedings only ended after 7 pm.

The two are facing charges of inciting public violence after clashes rocked the funeral wake and memorial service for murdered CCC party activist Moreblessing Ali on Tuesday.

Sikhala and Sithole were brought to court in movie style with a speeding Toyota GD6 car with tinted screens going straight into the court basement to avoid the media.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Godfrey Mandaza postponed the hearing to Friday.

The State is opposed to the granting of bail to Sikhala saying he tried to evade arrest. It argues he got injuried as he attempted to flee.

“When he saw police behind his yard he wanted to flee but he slipped on the durawall, was cut by the wire,” read the charge sheet.

Ali’s body was found last Saturday cut into pieces and her intestines packed in a plastic bag and thrown into a well at the Beatrice home of claimed Zanu PF supporter and murder suspect Pius Jamba.

Jamba has since been arrested and due to appear in court. The police said the murder had no political connection.

Prosecutors allege that Sikhala incited violence by urging Zimbabweans to avenge Ali’s murder in a video which went viral on social media.

Sithole, the CCC Member of Parliament for Chitungwiza North, is charged with participating in inciting violence and arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu PF supporters.

Both denied the charges through defence lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Alec Muchadehama who said the charges against their clients were fabricated.

Bamu asked the State to make available the video Sikhala allegedly posted inciting violence because and said “he wants to demonstrate that Sikhala is not the one who posted the video and that he did not utter any statements inciting violence at all.”

“We want to prove that the accused did not supply those lorries,” said Bamu.

“What the accused intend to present before the court is that these are merely fabricated stories with no basis at all as such they cannot be placed on remand.”

Sikhala complained about the manner of his arrest.

Through his lawyers he said the police pounced on him before he could get dressed Tuesday night.

“Over 100 police officers circled his house,” said Bamu.

“Even as he went out to engage them upon realising they were police officers, they still attempted to force their way into his premises.

“At least 30 police officers armed with baton sticks forcefully entered his premises.

“He told them that he would want to get dressed and come out but before he even dressed up the police had already broken down the door and in his house.

“This is not consistent with the law which provides that once an accused agrees and intends to open the door, the police should not break their doors.”

The State is represented by Michael Reza, Chris Mutangadura and Lovemore Masuku.

The proceedings will carry-on on Friday.

It’s thought the State will delay the court to deliberately make the two spend the whole weekend in jail.