Police arrest Pius Jamba, prime suspect in Moreblessing Ali murder

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested Pius Jamba, the prime suspect in the abduction and subsequent murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali.

The police announced the development in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“Breaking News- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali. A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day,” read the statement.

Ali was abducted on May 24 by suspected Zanu PF activists, who chopped her body and dumped it in a disused well in Nyatsime, Beatrice.

The arrest of Jamba comes after the police was pressured by the public to bring justice to the deceased’s family.

The State Media and police have been countering the narrative that Ali was murdered by a Zanu-PF thugs and instead claiming she was killed by her former boyfriend Jamba. The accused, however, is reportedly a Zanu-PF member.

Last Tuesday, known CCC members’ houses were burnt during a confrontation over the burial of Ali. The ruling party supporters were allegedly trying to hijack the funeral.

During the violent confrontation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime deployed police to reportedly protect his Zanu-PF supporters.

CCC vice chairman Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC) were arrested and charged with “inciting public violence”.

They are yet to appear in court.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised general elections in 2023 and the orgy of political violence has already gripped the country.

A few days before the March 26 by-elections this year, a CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube was stabbed to death by suspected Zanu-PF supporters using a spear at a CCC rally in Kwekwe.

Dozens were injured at an incident allegedly orchestrated by sacked former State Security Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube.