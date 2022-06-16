Finally, Warriors fan Aluvah returns home after being stranded in Cameroon

Warriors fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata who two months ago made headlines for being stranded in Cameroon after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is reportedly now back in Zimbabwe.

According to the state owned H Metro newspaper, the football lover ‘sneaked into the country three weeks ago and is keeping a low profile at his family home in Chitungwiza’.

In these past two months, Aluvah has been in Cameroon who were the host nation for the AFCON 2021 and was reportedly living like a destitute.

This comes after a story reporting his situation in Cameroon was run by the www.sportsnewsafrica.com website in April, highlighting he had not returned home owing to financial constraints.

Known for his love for the Warriors, the 35-year-old initially capacitated himself to travel to Cameroon to rally behind the national team.

However, his mission turned sour when he allegedly failed to pay his hotel bills of around 1500 euros.

Apart from the hotel bills, he also failed to pay penalties for his plane ticket of around 472 euros.

Nonetheless, H-Metro reports that well wishers came to his rescue and bought him a plane ticket resulting in him ‘sneaking back into the country’.

In April, Kigoum Wandji correspondent for the www.sportsnewsafrica.com who run the story wrote:

“Alvin Zhakata is a freelance Zimbabwean sports consultant, he arrived in Cameroon with a delegation from his country, for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The group took up residence at the Arenah Hotel in Yaoundé on 15 January.

“Zimbabwe, who were in Group B in Bafoussam, were due to play their last match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, three days later.

“Despite the 2-1 win over Guinea, the Warriors were eliminated in the first round. The Zimbabwean delegation left Cameroon on 22 January after paying all its hotel bills.

“But Alvin Zhakata chose to stay to watch the final scheduled for February 6.

“The man sleeps under the stars, in the cold and the only companions he has are mosquitoes.

“Zhakata was then due to leave Cameroon on 2 February but, once at the airport, he was told that it was required that he pay a penalty of 472 euros.

“Not having the funds, Mr. Zhakata returned to the hotel. Since then, bills in terms of accommodation and nutrition have piled up.

“Alvin Zhakata owes the Arenah Hotel 1500 euros and he must also pay new penalties for his plane ticket of around 472 euros,” Wandji wrote.