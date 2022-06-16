Double delight for FC Platinum, dominate PSL monthly awards, win PSL verdict

Reigning champions FC Platinum were all smiles on Wednesday after being treated to a double delight by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This comes after the Zvishavane based side were awarded three points and three goals by the local football governing body following the league match that was abandoned on 23 April when they played host to Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC at Mandava Stadium.

The match was called off with only five minutes left to regulation time owing to crowd trouble after referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza had awarded Platinum a dubious penalty, adjudging Bosso’s centre back Peter Muduhwa fouled Walter Musona.

Jarava’s decision did not sit well with the visiting side’s fans who protested by invading the pitch resulting in failure of the dying minutes spot kick being taken.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has released the judgement in the matter involving Highlanders FC following acts of crowd trouble that took place at Mandava Stadium on Saturday 23 April 2022.

“The club was found guilty of violating PSL Rules and Regulations and fined a sum of USD 6000-00 (Six Thousand Dollars). The fine together with the costs of the hearing is to be paid within 15 days from the date of the judgment.

“Further, the match has been forfeited and awarded to FC Platinum on a 3 nil score line,” the PSL wrote in their statement.

As a result, the rejuvenated Platinum who appear to be in the quest to defend the league title are now seated on second position on the log table tied on 34 points with Dynamos.

However, the latter could retain second spot as they are also awaiting a PSL Disciplinary Committee ruling after their match with traditional rivals Highlanders was also abandoned due to crowd trouble last month (May).

On the other hand, Platinum’s double delight was completed when they dominated the PSL monthly awards.

Platinum’s duo of head coach Norman Mapeza and forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya were named May coach and player of the month respectively.

“Congratulations to our May 2022 Winners: Coach of the month: Norman Mapeza (FC Platinum) Player of the month: Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum),” said the PSL.

The accolades were awarded after the three time champions went for a four game unbeaten run the whole of May.

The Platinum miners defeated Yadah, Triangle United, Cranborne Bullets and the troubled CAPS United.