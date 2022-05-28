Zanu PF abandons secret ID registrations at night after being busted

The ruling Zanu PF party has been forced to suspend its secret registration of births and National ID cards at night for its supporters after being busted by a crew of Masvingo Mirror reporters.

There was outrage this week after a Mutendi High School bus was seen carrying Zanu PF supporters that were being given ID’s in the middle of the night in Masvingo.

The Masvingo Mirror reports that “A group of 40 people were dropped at the registrar’s offices by a 65-seater bus at 7:15 pm and they remained gathered there as there was no power. Two vehicles and another one suspected to be from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) arrived minutes later as Mirror reporters watched from afar.

“A Mirror vehicle later arrived at 8:45pm and beamed the place with its headlamps to allow the cameramen to take videos but the two vehicles immediately reversed and left. Some suspected registrar officers who had come out of the gate to the crowd retreated back.

“Twenty minutes later a 33 seater kombi arrived and loaded the supporters but they could not all fit into it. The Kombi drove off and The Mirror followed it up to the 10km peg along Mutare Road,” the paper reported.

The paper spoke to some of the people who “confirmed that they had come from Masvingo North to get national registration certificates but however refused to answer questions and dispersed as soon as they realised that they were talking to reporters.”

While Zanu PF is secretly registering its supporters in the evening, other citizens during the day are being told “either there is no network or cameras are not working.”

It’s thought the issuing of ID cards to Zanu PF supporters that was exposed by the Masvingo Mirror is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Mirror reports that “in Gutu Senator Lovemore Matuke and his MPs including Winston Chitando and Yeukai Simbanegavi are doing it on a grand scale.”