PSL summon giants Dynamos and Highlanders over stadium violence

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned giants Highlanders and Dynamos FC to appear before its Disciplinary Committee on June 8 following the violence which took place when the two teams clashed during the “Battle of Zimbabwe” match on the 15th of May.

PSL confirmed this in a statement they issued on Friday and publicly took it to their social media pages.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of violence and hooliganism that took place at a Castle Lager PSL match featuring the two teams played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022,” reads part of the statement.

The summon comes nearly two weeks after a match pitting the two rivals was abandoned due to hooliganism.

A section of supporters from both sides took turns to invade the pitch for various reasons.

Firstly, it was fans from the home side (Bosso) who entered the pitch to celebrate a 92nd minute goal scored by striker Washington Navaya.

In protest, the DeMbare fans criticized the referee citing there was supposed to be a freekick in the build to the goal therefore it was not supposed to have stood.

The Glamour Boys supporters invaded the pitch, tore the nets and went on to uproot part of the goal post.

The incident forced the match commissioner to abandon the epic matchday 15 encounter.

Then in reaction to the violence, in a statement, the PSL said: “Dynamos FC is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of the club where;

“31.1.13 Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:-

“31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety;

“31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause the abandonment of a match;

“31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, on to the pitch, or at any person;

“31.1.13.8 Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground;

“31.1.23 It’s officials, players, servants or duly authorized (express or implied) representatives assault, threaten, intimidate, coerce, interfere, mislead or insult a match official, player , official of the League, public, press or media, or any other person, before, during or after any match.

“31.1.2 Its players, officials, servants or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match.”

Furthermore, the statement indicated, “Highlanders FC is being charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations as follows:

“31.1.2 Its players, officials, servants or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match…..

“31.1.13 Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:-

“31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety;

31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, on to the pitch, or at any person;

“The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 8 June 2022 at the PSL offices,” ends the statement.