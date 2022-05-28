Bogus agent who duped army recruits arrested by military police

A Harare man who posed as a recruitment agent and duped prospective army recruits of their money was arrested on Friday by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Military Police.

Emmaculanni Chimombe (alias Lieutenant George) duped his victims into paying varying amounts of money from USD$135 to USD$140 on the pretext that he would facilitate their recruitment into the army.

Explaining what happened, ZNA Director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, confirmed the arrest and said;

“Chimombe alias Lieutenant George duped Brian Ncube of US$140 and Victor Hanembuya of US$135 after promising them that he could facilitate their recruitment into the ZNA.

“Chimombe would collect various amounts of cash from his victims after misrepresenting himself as a recruiting officer based at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks,” said Col Makotore in a statement.

“More individuals are said to have fallen prey to Chimombe who was using his accomplices to link up with many unsuspecting job seekers in Buhera.”

“Chimombe was arrested after a tip off from Ncube and Hanembuya who became suspicious as he was being evasive on the promises he had made to them. On being apprehended, Chimombe implicated some of his accomplices who are still at large. Investigations to bring his accomplices to book are still ongoing.

“The ZNA would like to commend and applaud Ncube and Hanembuya for reporting the bogus recruiting agent,” Col Makotore said.

“All suspicious characters must be reported to the Zimbabwe Military Police on the following hotline numbers: 0712842318, 0772258410 or the nearest ZRP station or nearest military camp. The ZNA requests members of the public to report before they become victims,” Col Makotore said.

Only last week another bogus agent Tsikwa Chitepo was nabbed by police for running a similar scam.

Chitepo used social media to advertise his services while claiming he was a ZNA recruitment agent.