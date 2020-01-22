Pamushana leads the pack in Masvingo

By Walter Mswazie

Seventy-seven pupils at Pamushana High School in Bikita scored 15 points and above in the 2019 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level Examinations.

This is an improvement from 71 who attained 15 points and better in the 2018 exams.

In the 2019 results released last week, Zion Christian Church-run Mutendi High School is leading in Mathematics with the highest number of pupils scoring As in the subject in the province.

Provincial Education Director Mr Zadius Chitiga told Chronicle yesterday that while the province was still analysing the results, indications were that quantitatively, Pamushana was leading the pack with Gokomere and Ndarama Day School also posting good passes.

“We are still analysing the results but indications from our preliminary assessment are that traditional power houses still rule the roost with Pamushana High producing 77 students with 15 points or more. The school has one student with 30 points together with Gutu High School,” said Mr Chitiga.

He said Pamushana managed a 97.87 percent pass rate. Ndarama High produced 20 pupils with 15 points and better. Two had 20 points, two with 19 and another two with 18. Two had 16 points, 12 pupils with 15 points,15 with 14 points and 16 with 13 points.

He said some rural schools in the province performed beyond expectation. Tugwane High in Masvingo Rural District produced three pupils with 15 points .

Another rural school, Nyabata High School produced one pupil with 24 points while two scored 20 and 19 points. The school has more than seven students with 15 points and above.

Zimuto High School, run by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe just like Pamushana, produced 22 pupils with 15 points or more with the best performer scoring 20 points.

Pupils at Alheit Chingombe II High which is under the same church but is in Gutu district also did well with a 100 percent pass rate. In Pure Mathematics the school recorded 84 percent pass rate, a great improvement from the previous years amid reports that 13 students scored A grades.

In Zaka District one of the power houses, St Anthony’s High also registered a 100 percent pass rate with one pupil scoring 20 points while 15 have 15 points each.

Zivavose and Magura, which are day schools in the same district produced one student each with 15 points. The Chronicle