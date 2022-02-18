Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

3 killed in Masvingo accident

AccidentsFeaturedLocal
By Masvingo Mirror 20,083
( Picture By Masvingo Mirror )
( Picture By Masvingo Mirror )

By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Three people were killed in an accident at the 227km peg in Masvingo along Masvingo –Mutare Road on Tuesday when the driver of aToyota Noah they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

The 227 kilometer peg is just after Zaka – Roy turnoff.

The driver of the vehicle John Mawarire (28) was injured and is critically ill in hospital. The vehicle was towing a trailer carrying 17 x 50kgs of fertilizer.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident and released the names of the dead as Cuthbert Gaga (64) from Kepure Farm in Masvingo and Lucia Chikato (24) of Chikato Village under Chief Ndanga. The third victim who is yet to be identified died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Related Articles

Zupco bus overturns as it tries to overtake near Masvingo

24,790

Council’s US$1,6m furniture budget baffles residents…

35,068

Zanu PF abusing poor youths with food hampers for demos…

30,015

Diaspora community raising funds for Chamisa armour plated…

47,177

Dhewa said that the car rolled several times before landing on its left side some 25 metres out of the road in a bush.

The injured were rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital and others to Ndanga Hospital.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments