3 killed in Masvingo accident

By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Three people were killed in an accident at the 227km peg in Masvingo along Masvingo –Mutare Road on Tuesday when the driver of aToyota Noah they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

The 227 kilometer peg is just after Zaka – Roy turnoff.

The driver of the vehicle John Mawarire (28) was injured and is critically ill in hospital. The vehicle was towing a trailer carrying 17 x 50kgs of fertilizer.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident and released the names of the dead as Cuthbert Gaga (64) from Kepure Farm in Masvingo and Lucia Chikato (24) of Chikato Village under Chief Ndanga. The third victim who is yet to be identified died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Dhewa said that the car rolled several times before landing on its left side some 25 metres out of the road in a bush.

The injured were rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital and others to Ndanga Hospital.