“Desperate” Zanu PF book all venues in Masvingo to stop Chamisa rally

Zanu-PF allegedly booked all rally venues in Masvingo in a “desperate” attempt to stop a rally by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

CCC is expected to hold a rally in Masvingo on Sunday. CCC deputy national spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said they are still in the process of notifying the police.

But, he said the ruling Zanu-PF party has already booked all possible venues in the third largest city to allegedly stop the CCC rally.

“There has been a desperate attempt by Zanu-PF to try and stop us from doing our political programmes. It’s not a new thing. What they have done in Masvingo is that they have booked all the venues so that we don’t get any venues,” he said.

“We have done every effort on our side to make sure that we proceed with our rally on Sunday. We are going to be in Rujeko A, an open space. We are not to be using a stadium because they have booked all of them. Why? Because we have a defiant objective to meet the comraand compatriots and citizens in Masvingo. We are not going to be stopped by our competitors.”

CCC is expecting that police will okay their rally.

“The police are professional, they’re law abiding and will deliver their duties within the confines of the constitution.

“We don’t expect the police to do a bidding for Zanu-PF.

"We will go ahead with our Masvingo rally. We're a legal political movement and we deserve to enjoy our constitutional entitlement," Siziba said.