Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke
Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke
PoliticsFeaturedLocal

Council’s US$1,6m furniture budget baffles residents in Masvingo

By Masvingo Mirror 34,552

By Hillary Nduweni | Masvingo Mirrior |

A proposed $167m or US$1,6m at bank rate budget for furniture has baffled Masvingo residents. The proposal is contained in the draft for the 2022 annual budget.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) coordinator Anoziva Muguti told The Mirror that the proposal is out of this world.

Mayor Collen Maboke confirmed the proposed furniture budget but told The Mirror that there have been no objections to it so far.

“There are no objections because nothing was put in writing. Indeed $167m is set aside and we will decide when time comes on the type of furniture and equipment to buy. We could not list all the tables, chairs and computers to be bought. It is under furniture and equipment,” said Maboke.

Related Articles

Zanu PF abusing poor youths with food hampers for demos…

29,955

Diaspora community raising funds for Chamisa armour plated…

47,042

Armed robbers unleash reign of terror in Masvingo

19,241

78 Covid-19 positive cases at Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo

18,445

Muguti said that the figure raises eyebrows.

“Council must be clear because these figures raise eyebrows,” said Muguti.

He said that council failed to answer questions pertaining to the furniture item during budget meetings with residents.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Masvingo Mirror 8 posts
You might also like More from author
Comments