Council’s US$1,6m furniture budget baffles residents in Masvingo

By Hillary Nduweni | Masvingo Mirrior |

A proposed $167m or US$1,6m at bank rate budget for furniture has baffled Masvingo residents. The proposal is contained in the draft for the 2022 annual budget.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) coordinator Anoziva Muguti told The Mirror that the proposal is out of this world.

Mayor Collen Maboke confirmed the proposed furniture budget but told The Mirror that there have been no objections to it so far.

“There are no objections because nothing was put in writing. Indeed $167m is set aside and we will decide when time comes on the type of furniture and equipment to buy. We could not list all the tables, chairs and computers to be bought. It is under furniture and equipment,” said Maboke.

Muguti said that the figure raises eyebrows.

“Council must be clear because these figures raise eyebrows,” said Muguti.

He said that council failed to answer questions pertaining to the furniture item during budget meetings with residents.