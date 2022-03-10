Soldiers jailed 15 years each for robbery, theft in Masvingo

By Desmond Chingarande/Gary Mthombeni | News Day |

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) general court martial has sentenced three soldiers to 15-year jail terms each for armed robbery, theft and unlawful entry in Masvingo.

Army spokesperson, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the trio, Lance Corporal Fortune Ndlovu and Private Ratiel Manyanga and Private Kainos Masase were given deterrent sentences to curb the vice.

“As the military justice and deterrent sentences against rogue elements of the force continue to be dispensed, the three were on March 5, 2022 sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by the ZDF General Court Marial.

“They were convicted of armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft after a fully contested trial before the General Court Martial sitting in Bulawayo last week. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The trio, who were all serving with Four Infantry Brigade in Masvingo committed armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft cases in and around Masvingo between January and July 2021. Ndlovu was reduced in rank to private before all there were discharged from the ZNA ignominy, and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each for the offences,” Makotore said.

He said the ZNA was unequivocal that any of its members caught on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law.

Recently, the court martial sentenced two Harare-based soldiers to 40 years each for committing armed robbery at a Marondera farm.

Last year, the government said it would adopt a shoot to kill policy to deal with rogue uniformed forces committing robberies.