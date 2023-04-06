City of Masvingo to introduce e-parking services to curb corruption

By Brilliant Mukaro | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The City of Masvingo is working on introducing e-parking services to curb corruption and increase efficiency, City’s Finance Director Danister Jori has said.

Jori said this during residents-engagement meeting convened by Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) at Civic Centre recently.

He said there will be little to no human interaction under e-parking and this will curb corruption and increase efficiency as the transaction will now be done online. He said they are copying the concept from Harare City which has already implemented e-parking services.

“We are working with the City of Harare to introduce e-parking so as to improve efficiency and curb corruption. The application is smart and easy to manage,” said Jori.

Residents at the meeting accused parking marshals of demanding bribes and deliberately hiding from motorists who want to pay parking fees only to emerge after the client has left the car and clamp. The marshals demand a bribe less than the US$30 clamping fees.

He said parking fees is meant to decongest the Central Business District (CBD) to allow people who want to do business to have space and the fees are not punitive. but will be used to maintain roads.

He also said it takes two people for corruption to take place and urged residents to report all cases of corruption to authorities.

“Corruption involves two people. You do not have to let council officials take you for a ride. Report all cases of corruption to our officials and we will act swiftly,” said Jori.