Munetsi shines again, scores, named in Team of the Week in France

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 25,513
Stade Reims Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi

Red-hot Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi is enjoying his form in France where he has emerged as a vital cog for Ligue 1 side Stade Reims.

The 26-year-old central midfielder was on target when Reims beat Nantes 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Stade de la Beaujoire Stadium.

He scored Reims’ third and final goal of the match in the 58th minute after Alexis Flips had netted twice in the first half to hand the visitors a 2-0 lead heading in the break.

It was Munetsi’s sixth goal in as many appearances in the ongoing 2022/23 French Ligue 1.

The ex-Orlando Pirates player’s goal as well as his scintillating performance saw him being named in WhoScored.com’s team of the week.

