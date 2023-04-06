SuperSport United confirm signing of Zim defender Ronald Pfumbidzai

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 29,010
Ex-Warriors and CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai was also among the scorers for his side Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 matches

South African DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwe Warriors defender Ronald Pfumbidzai on a two-year deal with an option to extend by another year.

The club took to its official Facebook page to confirm the arrival of the former CAPS United roving left back.

“SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the signature of Zimbabwean international defender Ronald Pfumbidzai on a pre-contract from Chippa United FC,” wrote SuperSport.

“Pfumbidzai has played 16 times this season (2022/23) for Chippa United, scoring four goals and has represented Zimbabwe in all youth levels including the national team.

“The 28-year old will join his new teammates from 1 July 2023 and has signed a two-year-deal with an option.”

Pfumbidzai scored when his current club Chippa United drew 1-1 with SuperSport United over the weekend.

He scored in the 21st minute after an individual effort before Zambian right winger Gamphani Lungu leveled matters for SuperSport in the 72nd minute.

At SuperSport, he joins his compatriots in George Chigova and Onsimor Bhasera although the latter is reportedly planning to hang up his boots at the end of this season.

