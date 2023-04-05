Zanu-PF aspiring MP Dambudzo disqualified for being a “drug-lord”

Robert Dambudzo, a Zanu-PF member who was aspiring to be the party’s Chipinge South candidate, was disqualified during the ruling party’s primary elections after he was allegedly found to be a drug lord.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the development saying a factory full of millions of Tumbwa was reportedly discovered at Dambudzo’s house.

Robert will be replaced by Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.

“In Chipinge South, there was Robert Dambudzo who was disqualified. The reason is that, he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewer of Tumbwa and Mutoriro. I saw some frightening pictures of small bottles in their millions which are used to bottle this dangerous stuff,” he said.

“You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living,” said Mutsvangwa.

After a recent meeting the Politburo released the names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.

In February this year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) declared war on drug dealers.

Under an operation, which is dubbed “No to Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances: See Something, Say Something” the police led a campaign starting with Harare declaring their agenda to flush out drug lords.

Zanu-PF primary elections have seen several veteran parliamentarians falling by the wayside.

Some are also crying foul citing incidents of alleged rigging and electoral malpractices.

Some of the big names that tumbled out are John Mangwiro, Dexter Nduna, Mary Mliswa, Phillip Chiyangwa, Joseph Chinotimba, David Musabayana, Sekai Nzenza, Girovah Dzapasi, Patrick Dutiro, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, Jenfan Muswere, Matsikenyere, Kindness Paradza and Abednico Ncube.