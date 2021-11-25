UK House of Lords pressures Mnangagwa to uphold ‘own constitution’

The United Kingdom (UK) House of Lords has discussed the human rights abuses and enactment of draconian laws by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime in Zimbabwe and urged the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to put pressure on his government to uphold the rule of law.

The issue came to light after one member of the House of Lords condemned the adoption of principles of a legislation that criminalises citizens’ engagement with foreign diplomats as part of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) whose only agenda, he said was meant to “make it a criminal offense for anyone to criticise Mnangagwa”.

Lord Ahmad, UK Minister of State said his government was concerned about the suspension of the rule of law in Zimbabwe. He expressed concern over the continued incarceration of pro-democracy activist and MDC Alliance youth leader Makomborero Haruzivishe.

“The UK remains concerned about the political situation in Zimbabwe. We urge the Zimbabwean government to live up to their own Constitution.

“Our embassy is also in touch with Mr Haruzivishe’s lawyers as we await the outcome of his appeal,” he said.

One member noted that there is a need for Zambia, which recently held a peaceful “democratic” election and other SADC countries to pressure the Zimbabwean government to facilitate a free and fair election.

“There is a need to get Zambia and other countries within SADC to put pressure on Zimbabwe. It has got to come from those countries. We can help but we must make sure that they do that so we get back to a situation by the people of Zimbabwe genuinely holding a free and fair election,” she said.

The British House of Lords also condemned Mnangagwa’s regime for persecuting prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who was arrested three times over trumped up charges of tweeting and exposing corruption.

Commenting on the issue, Chin’ono said: “It is a tragedy that my Government continues to persecute me to a point where it is now an issue of discussion in foreign parliaments as seen here today in the British House of Lords!

“It is embarrassing for a Government to continue paying PR companies millions only to get this👇🏿 (he shared the UK House of Lords video).” Nehanda Radio