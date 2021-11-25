Holy Ten leads the pack in Zimhiphop awards nominations set for Dec

“Wakatuka Amai” hitmaker Mukudzei Chitsama popularly known as Holy Ten leads the nominees list for the 11th annual Zim Hip Hop awards which are scheduled to be held on the 11th of December in Bulawayo.

The deep voiced lyricist has his name nominated in seven categories. He appears in the best male category and best collaboration for the song “How Far” where he traded the mic with Voltz.

He also received the nod in the following categories; Best Album, Song of the Year, Best Hustle, Best Personality and People’s Choice Award.

Meanwhile the uncanny musical marriage between Chitungwiza rapper Crooger and fiesty hip hop artist Kikky Badass seems to have paid dividends.

The duo have received 6 and 5 nominations respectively.

As a collective, they are nominated in the best duo and Video of the Year category. The video in question is titled “Kurungga” and by the time of writing it had been viewed over 200 000 times on YouTube.

The dark horse tag in this year’s awards falls onto new kid on the block Voltz who has stormed on the scene with 5 nominations.

The upcoming trapper has drawn stylistic comparisons to slain American rapper Pope Smoke and has been nominated 5 times in the Best Male, Best Collaboration (with Holy Ten), Best Newcomer, Song of the Year and People’s Choice Award.

European based Ndebele rapper Awakhiwe has the Matabeleland flag flying high as she is expected to give Kikky Badass stiff competition in the Best Female category.

Another diaspora talent King 98 has been recognized for his stellar efforts and received 3 nominations.

The Best Radio DJ category features familiar faces with evergreen duo Lady K and PD The Ghost, DJ Mox and Prometheus all nominated.

Germany based rapper Gerald “Synik” Mugwenhi made a long awaited return to the nominations list as his collaborative project with Malcolm Mufunde “Trash” is nominated for the Best Album.

He was last recognized at the second edition of the awards as he scooped Best Album for the critically acclaimed “Syn City”. Nehanda Radio