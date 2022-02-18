Police okay CCC by-election rally- but bizarrely ban slogans and singing

Police in Zimbabwe have given the greenlight to the launch of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by-election campaign at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields on Sunday but bizarrely banned chanting of slogans and singing.

It also banned the busing in of supporters. Chamisa is expected to preside over the launch of a by-election campaign.

“Your political members shall not intimidate passers-by and those who have nothing to do with your launch. You shall not block the thoroughfares and roads around the venue of your launch,” the police order read.

“Busing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited. Your members shall not be involved in toyi-toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing and disseminating hateful and defaming information.

“Your marshals shall be dressed in a uniform that will make it easier to be identified by the police and a list of the marshals shall be presented to the officer who will be responsible for police security at your meeting.

“Carrying of dangerous weapons at your gathering shall be strictly prohibited.”

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere questioned the police order, especially the part where it bans slogans and singing.

“Section 67 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives citizens the right to support any political cause, individually or in groups. Why ban slogans at a rally? Why ban singing? Why ban transport?

“ZEC this is what we mean when we say the playing field is not free or fair!” Mahere fumed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a by-election campaign for his Zanu PF party last weekend in Epworth. There was singing and supporters were bused in from different constituencies. The ruling party actually invited Zim-Dancehall singers among them DJ Fantan to grace the occasion.

Zimbabwe Grounds, the site that the CCC has chosen, is a monumental and unforgettable place where prominent people like the late former main opposition MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai was heavily assaulted by State security before being arrested together with prominent lawyer and activist Lovemore Madhuku.

The heavyweight, monster campaign was titled “Save Zimbabwe campaign 2007”.

It happened during the peak of late former President Robert Mugabe’s dictatorial rule that saw many opposition officials either killed or injured during a presidential election held that year.

The election outcome became so violent, with controversial results that forced a re-run and a subsequent four year period of a government of national unity. Nehanda Radio