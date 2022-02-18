Ethiopian nationals killed in Beitbridge accident

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

Three foreign nationals believed to be Ethiopians are among those who died in an accident that happened at a bridge near Chicago in Beitbridge.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to Two Nations, but said he was still receiving details.

One of the passengers was trapped and burnt inside the car while two others died after being retrieved from the vehicle.

Two Nations is informed that the foreign nationals were probably trying to jump the border into South Africa. They were travelling in a locally registered Toyota Hiace when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the rails of the bridge before the car caught fire.

“We have a report where a fatal accident has occurred in Beitbridge,” said Nyathi.

The vehicle was burnt to ashes.

One passenger was burnt and died in the vehicle whilst two others died on the spot outside the vehicle

Four other passengers were taken to the hospital.