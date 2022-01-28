Fungisai to share the stage with SA’s Dr Tumi on UK tour in March

Gospel music star Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave is set to share the stage with South African chart topping gospel singer Dr Tumi in Birmingham, United Kingdom on the 5th of March.

Fungisai who last came to the UK in 2017, will perform at the ‘Gratitude Tour’ organised by Rainbow Entertainment.

The multi-award winning gospel singer told local publication, Daily News that this opportunity is perfect for her to promote her upcoming single with South African gospel star Winnie Mashaba.

“By then, I would have released my single Mufaro Wangu which I did with Mashaba. I am so excited to be part of this concert,” said Fungisai.

She added that she could not wait to reunite with her UK fans as Covid-19 regulations had restricted travelling.

“I cannot wait to reunite and interact with my fans in the UK. Remember, we were all grounded due to Covid-19,” she said.

Dr Tumi is multi-platinum selling gospel singer who is also a practicing medical doctor in South Africa. He is well known for his hit albums such as The Gathering of Worshippers.

Fungisai has risen to be one of the most respected musicians in Zimbabwe with over 20 years of experience. Nehanda Radio