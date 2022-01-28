Ex-Makepekepe player Ronald Pfumbidzai joins Chippa United

DSTV premiership outfit Chippa United has officially announced the signing of former Warriors and CAPS United left back Ronald Pfumbidzai who joined from new boys Royal AM.

Chippa United took to their social media platforms to unveil Pfumbidzai as the club’s new signing on Thursday evening.

Pfumbidzai was unveiled along with his former teammate at Bloemfontein Celtics Siphelele Luthuli.

The duo played together at Celtics before it changed its name to Royal AM after the club sold its franchise to Shauwn Mkhize a renowned South African businesswoman.

“Chippa United FC is proud to announce the arrival of two players from Royal Am FC. We welcome midfielder Siphelele Luthuli and defender Ronald Pfumbidzai,” the club shared the statement on twitter.

The 28-year-old defender had spent four seasons with now defunct Celtics after he completed his move from CAPS United in 2018.

However, after the club changed its ownership and relocated to Durban as Royal AM, the lanky wing back has been overlooked.

He never featured in any Royal AM game this season.

As a result of his new move, Pfumbidzai will be hoping to get enough game time with his new club.

He will also be looking forward to revive his career to ensure he stays in the South African top tier league longer than expected.

At the Gqberha-based side, the former Young Warriors skipper will be under the guidance of head coach Kurt Lentjies.

In their last five league matches,the Chilli Boys have managed one win, one defeat and three draws.

They are currently seated on position 12 on the log, with 16 points from 17 games. Nehanda Radio