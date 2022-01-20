Zimbabwean music legend Zex Manatsa (78) succumbs to cancer

Legendary musician, Zex Manatsa has succumbed to cancer. He was 78. The sad news was confirmed in a Facebook post by his son Tendai.

“With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace.

Manatsa, in August last year announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer known as Multiple Myeloma and was receiving treatment.

He said he was being taken care of by his family.

“My family, friends and fans, as you know I am battling cancer. The last couple of weeks have been tough on my body.

“I am currently admitted to the hospital in order to be closely monitored and receive treatment from specialists.

“Mentally, I am strong and optimistic. Mainly because my family is here with me every day, all the way on this journey. My family has been and continues to take care of all my medical bills,” he said.

Manatsa was married to Stella, the woman he has been with for more than four decades.

Unforgettable is their wedding that took place more than 30 years ago. The Green Arrows band leader and his wife had their white wedding on the 29th of August 1979 at the Rufaro Stadium in Mbare. An estimated crowd of over 50 000 people attended the event.

It is reported that the wedding angered the then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia Abel Muzorewa because he had to cancel his rally scheduled for the same day as people chose the wedding ahead of the Bishop’s campaign event. Nehanda Radio