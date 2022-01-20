Mwonzora suspends Khupe “pending investigations against her”

Douglas Mwonzora’s chaotic opposition MDC-T has suspended its vice president Thokozani Khupe “pending investigations into the various allegations leveled against her”.

MDC-T spokesperson Brian Dube confirmed to Nehanda Radio that the letter is “very authentic.”

“The MDC T wishes to advise that First Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe has been suspended. A letter dated 12 January 2022 was personally delivered to Dr Khupe and her legal team. The suspension was with immediate effect, pending investigations into the various allegations leveled against her.

“Investigations are being conducted by a team led by the party’s Arbiter General. The suspension is in line with the party constitution and is as a result of certain issues that arose. Once the said issues are investigated and fully resolved, the party will communicate such.”

Khupe is supposed to hold a press conference in Bulawayo on Friday. Khupe is suspended ahead of the party’s congress to be held on the 5th of March this year.

Last week Nehanda Radio asked Mwonzora why Khupe was not attending MDC-T press conferences and he responded “it’s not compulsory for her to be at a press conference.”

There have been reports that Khupe is considering rejoining the bigger MDC Alliance faction led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora and Khupe are also involved in a legal battle where the latter accuses the former of trying to “illegally” recall her because of her connections with Chamisa and Zanu PF. Nehanda Radio