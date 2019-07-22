‘Gwanzura was ideal venue’

By Trust Khosa

LEGENDARY musician Zex Manatsa says Gwanzura Stadium was an ideal venue for Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s memorial show as ‘poor’ fans missed his gala held last weekend.

The 75-year-old opened up on the sidelines of the tribute show held at Belgravia Sports Club where local and foreign acts shared the stage in memory of the iconic singer.

Foreign acts led by Steve Dyer, Mozambican crooner Stewart Sukuma and Berita Khumalo lit up the event, which was full of razzmatazz despite genuine fears it would flop earlier on.

Local acts who performed at the same event comprise Pastor Charles Charamba and wife Olivia, Sandra Ndebele, Zex Manatsa, Kessia, Killer T, King 98, Bob Nyabinde, Selmor Mtukudzi and Peter Moyo among others.

Despite the crowd swelling up later in the day, it was the choice of the venue, which divided the opinions with Manatsa weighing in with his own viewpoint.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the parent ministry for organising such a colourful event.

“It was indeed a great show but we forgot a poor fan from Highfield or Glen View who cannot afford to travel here.

“Tuku was indeed a man of the people and it was better if the show was held at Gwanzura in honour of the legend.

“We all know that Tuku was raised in Highfield and for a start, it was better if they had staged this show in his ghetto where he was raised,” he said.

Manatsa, whose son Tendai married Tuku’s daughter Selmor, urged the family to unite and ensure the Black Sprits founder won’t turn in his grave.

“I have read about divisions in the family but this is not what Tuku wished for when he was still alive.

“I was impressed to see the whole family here and unity is all that we want in the family.

“It’s never too late for the family to unite if there are any differences.

“Despite being in-laws, we remained best friends with Tuku and his prayer was to see a family which is pulling in the same direction.

“Of course we all make mistakes in life but unity is what matters most.

“As a family friend, I will play my part and ensure peace prevails in the family.

“If you see the people who came here on a short notice, all they want is peace, love and continuity after Tuku’s death and not infighting,” he added. H-Metro