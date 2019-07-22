Ailing VP Chiwenga flown to China – Charamba confirms Chinese intervention

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who has been in South Africa for the last couple of weeks has now been flown to China for further medical treatment according to a press statement by presidential spokesman George Charamba seen by Nehanda Radio.

According to Charamba; “his relocation to China, which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress he has been making, follows weekend discussions at the highest levels between the governments of Zimbabwe and China, at which a decision was made to allow Chinese medical experts to join their expert counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.”

The Spotlight Zimbabwe website has claimed that Chiwenga was poisoned during a private lunch meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a luxury hotel in Harare last year.

It said Chiwenga was battling for his life in South Africa after being airlifted to a private hospital in Pretoria on June 23. The report claimed he was in a critical condition and facing “his darkest hour”.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters, Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own.

Mnangagwa said he was in constant communication with Chiwenga and was gratified that he was recovering well.

“Our Vice President, Cde Chiwenga, is not feeling well. He once went to India for a fairly long time, he felt better and returned. Upon his return, he resumed his duties, but the problem recurred. We then sent him to South Africa.

“That is where he is right now. I often speak to him whenever he is free. He has been a bit under the weather, but of late he has improved so much that I was pleased to note that he was now doing some exercises on his own. We are quite grateful for that development,” Mnangagwa said. Nehanda Radio