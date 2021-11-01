Zim doctor makes history as St. Louis’ first black female physician Director of Health

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Diaspora |

Zimbabwe born Dr Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis made history after she was sworn in as the first black female physician Director of Health for the City of St. Louis in the United States.

In September the city Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced he would be hiring Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis.

Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis comes on board in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and she promises to hit ‘the ground running’.

In a video interview she explained that she has always known that she wanted to deal with infectious diseases after seeing how HIV had and impact in Zimbabwe.

“I came to the US to explore my undergraduate education at medical school. Always knowing I wanted to be in infectious diseases because I saw how HIV impacted my country,” said Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis.

She added that one of her aims was to improve employees working environment to ensure all employees know that they are valuable.

She also said she will work on educating the public more about Covid vaccines.

Dr Hlatshwayo Davis went to the US six years ago studying at Washington University and she’s already making history.

Speaking about her historical moment, Dr. Mati as she is affectionately known said it’s ‘powerful’ considering her two daughters had to witness it as well.

“My young daughters got to see their mother being sworn in as the first black female physician Director of Health for the city, that is so powerful.” Nehanda Radio