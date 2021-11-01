Uebert Angel behind first transit hotel in Zimbabwe…. The Mozart set for Harare

By Takwana Muchadya | Nehanda Business |

The first transit hotel is set to be opened in Zimbabwe, two miles from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and UK based based businessman/preacher Ambassador Uebert Angel is behind the project.

By definition “a transit hotel is a short-stay hotel that is situated in the transit zone of international airports, where passengers on extended waits between planes (typically a minimum of six hours) can stay while waiting for their next flight.”

The Mozart Hotel and Conference Centre is expected to cater for a variety of people like pilots, airline staff and other patrons who live in cities outside Harare and want to make use of a hotel near the airport.

Nehanda Radio understands the project managers have already started recruiting staff for the hotel and conference centre that will officially open its doors in December.

The complex was initially just a lodge with a swimming pool and is now being upgraded into a full boutique hotel.

A source told Nehanda Radio; “the open space at the complex will be converted into a parking area for the conference centre. There are two roads there, one leading to the main hotel and the other will go to the conference centre.”

Angel who was appointed Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy for Europe and the Americas in March this year, already has another mammoth project under construction, the 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome and the Beethoven Hotel with 40 executive rooms in Harare’s Braeside suburb.

The multi-million dollar project is just over 60 percent complete and will see the Hippodrome become the largest conference centre in the country. Its anticipated the main hall at the Hippodrome could be in use by December.

The Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre in Harare has a capacity of 4500, while the Harare City Sports Centre seats 4000.

Despite leading one of the most prominent churches in and outside the country in Spirit Embassy which was later rebranded to The GoodNews Church, Angel has either started or invested in a plethora of businesses around the world.

His holding company has interests in construction, hotels, energy, farming and financial education via projects like The Millionaire Academy among others.

It would appear Angel also has a fondness for musical composers, he will soon have two hotels, one called “The Mozart Hotel” and the other one “The Beethoven Hotel”. All of which will be music to his financial ears. Nehanda Radio