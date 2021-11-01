Hwinza involved in car accident

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Youthful Zimdancehall chanter “Hwinza” born Simbarashe Magado was involved in a car accident on his way from South Africa where he was performing over the weekend.

Social media has been flooded with pictures from the accident scene. Other pictures show the singer who was injured on his neck and right hand.

Messages wishing him a speedy recovery have been pouring in for the Lula Lula hit maker.

Dancehall star Seh Calaz posted pictures from the accident scene and some of Hwinza on a hospital bed. He wrote “Get well soon superstar Hwinza Tenda Mwari nekuti marata ayo anotengwa mamwe asi hupenyu hautengeke #bvopfiropariro.”

Fans of the singer have also been posting messages wishing him well and offering their prayers too.

“Lets Pray for Hwinza Menternah involved in a car accident munzira kuenda kushow together with Dj Nomara Norman Tasaranarwo get well soon guys ranku,” wrote DJ Jimalo.

Hwinza rose to fame in 2018 after performing a Lula Lula freestyle which charmed DJ Fantan who later signed him under his record label ChillSpot.

No deaths were reported from the accident. Nehanda Radio