Joe Biden to review sanctions on Zimbabwe ‘to make them current’

The United States (US) government has threatened to review its targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe to make them current by adding more individuals if the regime continues with more violations of human rights ahead of the 2023 harmonised general elections.

US Department of State Sanctions co-ordinator James Obrien on Wednesday said sanctions against Zimbabwean leaders and entities linked to the State would not be removed if human rights abuses are not stopped.

“People who commit human rights abuses should be identified. We are going to review our sanctions on Zimbabwe to make sure that they are current.

“If these individuals continue to be violent, [perpetrating] human rights abuses and corruption — there would be additional interest in extending the list as well,” O’Brien said while addressing an Africa Media Hub digital Press briefing on Wednesday

US Sanctions Policy and Implementation director Jill Millinax said the measures were targeted at human rights abusers.

“We use these sanctions programmes to disrupt the activities of human rights abusers, terrorists and other bad actors’ ability to undermine democracy, to stoke instability and to provoke violence.

“The ultimate goal of our sanctions, I have to say, is not to punish these individuals but to bring about a positive change in behaviour,” Millinax said.

Recently, the US Department of State issued a statement saying they were removing 11 individuals on their sanctions list.

The Zimbabwe sanctions regime provides restrictions on supplying arms and related services to designated companies, restrictions on providing assets to designated persons or entities and restrictions on dealing with the assets of designated persons or entities (requirement to freeze assets).

Zimbabwe is facing an acute socio-economic and political crisis. The ruling Zanu-PF party blames the problems on the sanctions.

The US imposed the targeted restrictions two decades ago with the aim of forcing the Zanu-PF regime led by late former President Robert Mugabe to respect human rights, property rights and end corruption.

Mugabe was ousted from power in November 2017 through a military coup by the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

But human rights violations are still persistent as evidenced by the suppression of the dissent through the frequent arrest of journalists and opposition activists.