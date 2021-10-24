Fastjet gets Africa’s leading low-cost airline award

By Judith Phiri

Low-Cost Zimbabwean airline, Fastjet has been awarded by the World Travel Awards as “Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021” for the sixth consecutive year.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category named as the winner.

In a statement, Fastjet said: “We take pride in making the customer the centre of our business philosophy, operations and new business initiatives, and we thank all customers and industry professionals who voted for us.

“This recognition is an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of our staff, and the airline’s commitment to maintain and grow services against a backdrop of significant global challenges. We are therefore proud to be named the Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for 2021, in this our sixth consecutive year of winning this award”.

World Travel Awards founder, Mr Graham Cooke said their winners represent the very best.

“Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

He said the awards are a leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism

The awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and are recognised globally as a sign of industry excellence.

Meanwhile, Fastjet has recently introduced an additional aircraft to their fleet, several service enhancements such as car hire through Avis, new payment options through partnerships with Chicken Inn, CBZ Bank and Stanbic Mobile Money.

It also announced a new route for 2022, connecting Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe with Nelspruit’s Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, South Africa. The Sunday News