Fastjet jumps into action, says ready to service local routes

Low-cost airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has jumped into action following the Government’s decision to reopen the skies to allow domestic and international travel.

After five months of inactivity, the airline said on Wednesday that it was delighted by the latest official announcement to resume domestic and international air travel.

Government on Tuesday lifted the ban on domestic and international travel after the country’s aviation sector came up with Covid-19 prevention measures. The travel approval comes with strict adherence to prescribed travel safety conditions.

“Today (Wednesday), we initiated robust discussions and are actively engaged with key stakeholders as we finalise plans for the recommencement of domestic flights between Harare and Bulawayo and Harare and Victoria Falls, following yesterday’s announcement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services,” said Fastjet.

The airline has expressed gratitude to the Government and respective authorities and agencies for continued efforts in preparing the travel industry for a return to operations.

The airline said it has since extended its “flexible booking change policy” until March 2021 and advised that details on resumption of flights would be shared with customers as well as additional incentives aimed at enhancing market confidence, safety and sustainable operations.

Fastjet has expressed commitment and support to both quality service and facilitation of local travel in Zimbabwe in line with the domestic tourism campaign and initiative launched in July 2020.

During the period of restricted international air travel, the airline continued to operate repatriation flights between Harare and Johannesburg. The Chronicle