Poptain opens up on childhood sexual abuse and exploitation by ‘Mbingas’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Fast rising dancehall artist Poptain real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen has opened up on being sexually abused as a child and also about financial abuse from so called ‘Mbingas’ who do not want to pay artists well.

The singer who recently had a successful tour in the United Kingdom set tongues wagging on Friday night after he posted that musicians are being over used but underpaid.

He also revealed that he did not get a single dollar from all the ‘Mbingas’ he sang in the hit song “Fadza Mutengi”.

In the song he praised, Chief J, Tinashe Mutarisi, Prezha Manager, the late Ginimbi, Rockafella, Silent Killer and many others.

In a now deleted post he said, “Nyaya yangu iri bigger than music. I am the leading artist in Zimbabwe no cap. Saka vhunza kuti kana ini ndisiri kubhadharwa zvakakwana iweqe uchabhadharwa here iwe uvhoimba type one yemangoma.

“Ndisupporte ndikusupportewo. I am giving a lot of value to the Zim music with my images and marketing skills over a 100 people need to be paid nemari iyoyo but pane vanhi varikusvibisa basa redu nekuda kungoimbwa kuti vawane mbirinema woman.

PaFadza mutengi munhu wese uye wandakaimba hapana akambondiona kana dollar asi vese vakaronga mashows it’s either vanoti tine half kana kuti it’s a family thing zviriko here famalam inokuvadzana nembambaira iyo fresh lobels neZai zviripo?”

On the same night the high riding singer also opened up about being sexually abused at the age of five.

“I grew up with no parents. I had sex with an elderly person at 5. I was asleep and pretended to sleep for weeks. I do not know if I did right but I did not tell anyone. Same year, my parents died and same month at my mom’s relative’s funeral ndakananzviswa pakati pemagaro emunhu mukuru…”

“I licked as in real life because I did not know how to say no but today I will lick no asses so as to be told ukataura kuti nhingi vamwe unopera, ko ndopera ndisati ndatanga sei,” he added.

Poptain has taken over the music scenes and has fast become one of the leading artists in the country by scooping various awards and recording hit songs including Fadza Mutengi, Sunda and featuring on Nutty O’s Kokai. Nehanda Radio