Poptain dominates ZIMA nominees list

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The year 2021 has begun shaping up for Zimdancehall artiste Poptain after he appeared at least five times on the recently revealed Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) nominees.

The “Fadza Mutengi” hit maker will battle it out with some of the country’s top artistes in the Best Male category, Best Collaboration, Best Zim Dancehall and in the Song of the Year category.

His Fadza Mutengi and Kokai hit songs earned him the prestigious spots in the nomination list. Fadza Mutenge featuring Allanah was nominated twice in the Best Collaboration and Song of the Year category.

The artiste was nominated twice in one category, which is Best Collaborations. Fadza Mutenge featuring Allanah and Kokai featuring Nutty O were both nominated.

Jah Master and Nutty O also scored big as they both earned 4 nominations each while songstress Anita Jackson got three spots and gospel maestro Janet Manyowa got herself three spots.

South Africa based Nox Guni and Sha Sha also scored three nominations each and will battle it out in the best International Zim Artiste category.

Some visible names on the nominees list include Hip Hop artist, Holy Ten and Asaph as they are set to battle it out in the best Hip Hop category along with Probeatz and R Peels.

The awards were postponed from 6 February and will now be held on 20 February 2021.

In a statement ZIMA spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro said, “Zima wishes to inform all music stakeholders that the ZIMA2021 awards ceremony has been rescheduled.

“This has been necessitated by the ongoing developments around concerted efforts to curtail the further spread of Covid-19 and possibly find a lasting solution to this pandemic.

“We hope that by February 20th, the environment will be more conducive to hold the awards ceremony while still adhering to safe health practices.” Nehanda Radio