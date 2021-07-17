Kwekwe man tortured and robbed of US$13 500 by armed robbers

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man lost US$13 500 and property to armed robbers who broke into his house during the night.

Webster Mafefe (44) lost property which includes four mobile phones, a 55-inch television and a laptop after the armed robbers ransacked his house.

Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mafefe, who was sleeping when the robbers broke in, was tortured by the robbers.

“We are investigating a case of robbery where a 44-year-old man was robbed of cash and property at gunpoint by five unknown male adults. The incident happened at Mbizo 17 stands on 15 July during the night,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The robbers tied up other family members before torturing Mafefe.

“Around 12:20 am, Mafefe was asleep in his bedroom when five unknown men armed with a pistol and logs broke into his house. They entered the room where he was sleeping, one of the suspects struck him with a log all over the body demanding cash,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The other suspects were busy ransacking the house and took three cellphones, a 55 Inch television set and a laptop.

The robbers then left him with hands tied behind his back and sped off using a getaway vehicle which was parked outside.

Police are conducting investigations and appealed to anyone with information to assist.

“The suspects are still at large. We are appealing to anyone with information that can help in the identification and arrest of culprits behind the case to report at the nearest police station,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko also warned against keeping large sums of money in homes.

“To prevent such cases from happening, let’s avoid keeping large sums of money at home. We call upon business people to deposit all money not intended for immediate use in banks. This also has an effect of increasing circulation of money for the betterment of the economy,” said Inspector Mahoko. The Chronicle