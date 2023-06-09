“Prophet” bolts with trousers in hand after foiled rape attempt

A self-styled prophet from Amaveni township in Kwekwe, the Midlands province only known as Chikandamina, allegedly bolted from his shrine with his trousers in his hands after he was caught attempting to rape a follower.

The prophet had duped a woman who had approached him with an undisclosed ailment, that he should have sexual intercourse with her as part of the healing process at his shrine located near a roundabout in Amaveni high density suburb.

Chikandamina is now on the run as police are keen to interview him for attempted rape.

“We confirm a case in which a prophet attempted to rape his client during a discussion of spiritual revelation,” Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said.

He said on 3 June at around 7pm, the woman visited Chikandamina’s shrine near Amaveni roundabout in Kwekwe in search of spiritual help.

“The woman became suspicious during the discussion of spiritual revelation and quickly texted her husband to come to the shrine.

“Chikandamina told his client that the only solution to her problem was for him to be intimate with her.

“He went on to remove his trousers and tripped the complainant down and attempted to rape her,” Insp. Mahoko said, adding the woman’s husband appeared and Chikandamina ran away holding his trousers in his hands.

“His whereabouts are currently unknown and he is being sought by the police. We appeal to members of the public for assistance with any information concerning the whereabouts of the Prophet,” he said. New Ziana