Zvishavane couple loses vehicle to machete wielding robbers

By Masvingo Mirror
File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
By Sydney Ncube | Masvingo Mirror |

A Zvishavane couple lost a Toyota Hiace, US$500 and four cellphones to five machete wielding robbers and the Police are appealing for any information that can lead to their arrest.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which happened on March 14, 2023 to The Mirror.

“We are appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle and arrest of the suspects to approach their nearest Police station,” he said.

Tawanda Mapendere and Elice Hunda of Madziva Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane were attacked by the robbers around 10 pm.

Mahoko said the five machete wielding robbers sneaked into the family’s homestead, gained entry into the house and rounded up everyone into the dining room.

They ordered them to lie down and demanded cash. The robbers went on ransack the house and went away with US$500, four cellphones and drove away in their victims white Toyota Hiace registration number AAF 7448.

The family members were left with their hands and legs tied and they managed to untie and filed a Police report.

The value of the stolen Toyota Hiace and cash is US$7 065 and nothing has been recovered.

