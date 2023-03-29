Woman raped by Mushika-Shika driver, another stripped naked

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Mushika-shika driver in Gokwe, while another was reportedly stripped naked and robbed by four men driving a Honda Fit vehicle in Gweru, Midlands province police have said.

The Gokwe incident took place on Sunday, and the alleged rapist was identified by police as Simbarashe Bhobho, 32, of Makonde.

He allegedly raped the woman after the car they were travelling in broke down. He reportedly disappeared from the scene after the rape, leaving the car and the victim.

Police later towed the vehicle to Gokwe Police Station.

In the second incident, police said a 24-year-old woman from Shurugwi was allegedly robbed of cash and property worth US$200 on 26 March around 9pm in Gweru.

The woman boarded a white Honda fit at Cathedral bus stop in Gweru on her way to Shurugwi. The vehicle had four men including the driver.

Upon reaching Claybank roundabout, it is alleged that two people jumped from the boot and sat at the back seat beside the complainant.

“One of them hit the complainant on the forehead with an iron bar and took her Itel P38 cellphone, a bag containing various clothes, US$80 and the clothes she was wearing, before pushing her out of the vehicle and driving towards Shurugwi,” provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko said.

The woman was later assisted with clothes at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Mahoko appealed to the public for information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects. New Ziana