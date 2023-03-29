Kunzvi Dam construction finally takes-off

Construction of the Kunzvi Dam, which is expected to solve Harare’s water challenges, is progressing well with excavation works currently underway.

The project involves the construction of Kunzvi-Musami Dams, conveyancing and treatment works.

The dam site is 67 kilometres northeast of the capital, near Juru Growth Point on the Nyanguvi River.

In addition to supplying water to Harare and its catchment areas, the dam project will provide irrigation water to surrounding communities.

Furthermore, the city will save on treatment costs as the project is upstream unlike Lake Chivero which is downstream and heavily contaminated with effluent from industries.

Construction of the dam began in 2021 and is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

Speaking to journalists after taking them on a tour of the dam construction site, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) resident engineer Davison Madondo said the project was progressing well.

“We are back-filling the ore material which will be central on the dam. Our dam is earth an fill dam,” he said.

“On the overall progress so far, we are at 28 percent and we hope, as per our contract, to meet the submission date of 31 December 2024.”

Madondo said progress might be slowed by outstanding relocation of at least 453 families whose homesteads are around the Kunzvi Dam area.

“We have some people who are settled on the spill-way and also on the dam wall. These people need to be relocated but their properties have to be evaluated first for compensation. Once that is done and they are relocated, then we have enough space for our plant to work on the dam.

“There are some settlements within the Bhora area within the basin where we are taking our material, we need them resettled so that we have enough space to take our material for back-filling.

“On the spillway there are about 44 households which need to be relocated as soon as possible so that we can work. There are some people who will be flooded when the dam is full so they need to be relocated. The total number is 453 households,” he said.

Madondo added: “We just hope funding of the dam will move smoothly so that we can achieve our target.”

Rosemary Dzvanga, whose homestead is within a kilometre from the dam construction site, was excited that the project would be completed during their lifetime.

“Our children will get employed during construction, we are happy about that,” she said, adding, “as for the irrigation project, we are gladly waiting for it to happen so that we can benefit.”

The dam will have the capacity to deliver 158.4 million cubic meters of water daily.

The Kunzvi dam project suffered numerous delays and controversies over the years, with many bidders vying and falling by the wayside for the multi-million-dollar contract. New Ziana