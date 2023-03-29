Violence and rigging mar Zanu PF primary elections in Mhondoro Ngezi

Zanu PF’s Mhondoro Ngezi primary elections dragged on into Wednesday following an orgy of violence that marred the electoral process leaving several injured and buildings damaged.

Bright Matonga and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Musara (Nhidza), who are running for the Mhondoro Ngezi seat in the Zanu PF primary elections, were accused of leading a terror campaign in an effort to gain the support of the populace and a place on the ballot for the ruling party in the harmonised elections scheduled for July or August.

Matonga is accused of slapping election officials, extorting ballot boxes and ballots, and burning them after a firing show during the race.

With only two wards still to be tallied, the former minister has only been able to secure a pitiful 400 votes.

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, a sitting member of parliament, is in the lead with a comfortable 1 200 ballots.

Voters also raised concern over what they termed an orgy of violence which they credited to the Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Nhidza.

In one branch alone comprising 15 cells and a maximum of 750 members, Nhidza gave himself 1100 votes yet information on the ground revealed that only 270 people voted at the centre.

This is Retired Lieutenant Colonel Nhidza’s fifth trial in ZANU PF primaries. Zim Morning Post