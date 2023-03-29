Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Man intercepted at Robert Mugabe Airport with 21kgs of crystal meth

Immigration workers wear protective masks at a departure port at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Immigration workers wear protective masks at a departure port at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A 27-year-old man was stopped by alert Criminal Investigations Department (CID) agents in Harare with drugs, including crystal meth and cocaine, that he was attempting to smuggle out of the country.

On Monday, 27-year-old Davison Gomo was taken into custody at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while in possession of 1.2 kilos of cocaine and 21 kilograms of crystal meth, both of which were hidden in metal pulleys.

Paul Nyathi, a spokesperson for the National Police, verified the arrest.

“On March 27, 2023, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics took action in response to information they had received and detained Davison Gomo (27), who was in possession of 21 kg of crystal meth and 1.2 kg of cocaine illegally.

“The narcotics were tucked away in a shipment of 23 sealed metal containers,” he said. Zim Morning Post

