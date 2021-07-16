Chrissy Teigen says she’s depressed after bullying accusations

Chrissy Teigen says she feels “lost” since being accused of bullying several people on Twitter. The US model wrote a blog post last month apologising for past tweets, including one telling TV star Courtney Stodden to take her own life.

In a post on Instagram, Teigen explains how she’s felt since.

She says: “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

Teigen, who’s married to singer John Legend, has built up a huge online following with more than 13m followers on Twitter and 34m on Instagram.

When her old posts resurfaced she was dropped by some brands who sponsored her.

She also stepped down from her voiceover role on Netlfix’s Never Have I Ever last month.

Her part has been replaced by US model Gigi Hadid in the show’s second series.

At the time she said she was not seeking sympathy, and she was “no longer the person who wrote those horrible things” after getting married, having kids and attending therapy.

In her most recent Instagram post she says: “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whole lot.

“Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know until you’re in it.

“And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning.”

She says she made the post to show she wasn’t “pretending everything is okay”.

“I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just… tired of being sick with myself all day.

“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!” BBC News