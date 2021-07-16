Nadia Nakai parts company with Cassper Nyovest… AKA show to blame

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African female rapper Nadia Nakai has confirmed that she has exited Cassper Nyovest’s record label, Family Tree.

The award winning female rapper becomes the latest star to jump of the Family Tree ship since the exit of rapper Tshego and Gemini Major. She confirmed these reports during a talk on Slikour Online.

Her reasons behind the exit are that she wants to start and focus on her own record label. She said it is time for her to stand on her own, and she has already started working on her own record label.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own,” said Nadia.

She also revealed that another reason why she was moving out was because she was no longer in good books with Cassper after she featured on AKA’s television show.

She said Cassper stopped talking to her for months.

“After I did the Braai show we didn’t speak for like eight months so I got used to not talking to him much,” she said.

Nakai revealed that she had been contemplating her departure for a very long time but was scared to tell Cass about it, but she eventually did and there’s no bad blood between them.

“Funny enough, I was actually scared to tell Cass. Even after I told him, I could feel that he was a bit sad, but we are good.

“He even suggested a few record label names for me to use… Truth be told I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been instrumental in my career and life.

“I want to be able to get to a point when I have kids, and I can still work as an artist and actively build their brand. I am a little bit scared but also super excited,” she added.