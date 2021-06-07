Consistency pays off for Washington Arubi

By Eddie Chikamhi

Consistency paid off for Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who was named the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament at the end of the season awards in South Africa.

The 35-year-old, who has been enjoying a fine run of form of late, pocketed R150 000 in prize money at the awards night on Sunday.

Arubi was rewarded for his exploits after he kept four clean sheets during the tournament and leading rank outsiders Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to their maiden silverware in the South African Premiership.

He was the only Zimbabwean player who featured in this year’s South Africa Premiership end-of-season awards.

The 2011 Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year was voted ahead of TTM teammate, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, and Namibian Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Another foreign player, Shalulile of Namibia, dominated the awards after winning the prestigious DStv Footballer of the Season which was accompanied by R250 000 cheque and the DStv Players’ Player of the Season worth R200 000.

Arubi had a strong finish in the DStv Premiership as he helped his side survive relegation with 10 clean sheets in the league, following Saturday’s goalless draw against Orlando Pirates.

He was the fourth on the charts behind Ugandan Denis Onyango, who was voted DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year with 15 cleans sheets, Veli Mlothwa (11) and Golden Arrows’ Sifiso Mlungwana (11).

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy completed a fairytale of his own when he surprisingly won the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award and the R75 000 cheque that comes with it.

McCarthy led the Durban side to second place on the final standings and made history in the process as AmaZulu had never achieved such a high finish in the league since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

PSL Footballer of the Season – Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season – Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season – Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu FC)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season (under 21) – Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season – Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goal of the season – Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer: – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)- 16 Goals

MTN8MTN8 Last Man Standing – Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

NEDBANK CUPNedbank Cup Most Promising Player (Under 23) – Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila). The Herald