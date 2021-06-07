Zifa boss Kamambo trial deferred

By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post, has been deferred to June 15 after the prosecutor handling it became occupied in another court.

The Zifa president early this month travelled to South Africa where he underwent a surgical operation as a result of his illness.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko deferred the matter to June 15 for trial continuation.

The State alleges that, ahead of the December 2018 Zifa elections, Kamambo paid some of the association’s councillors through EcoCash.

The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo’s then campaign manager, Robert Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors’ accounts. The Herald