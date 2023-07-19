Former Dynamos goalie Washington Arubi rejoins SuperSport United

Former Dynamos, Lancashire Steel and Bantu Rovers shot stopper Washington Arubi has officially rejoined his former paymasters SuperSport United.

The club confirmed Arubi’s arrival on a one-year-deal with an option to extend from Marumo Gallants on its social media pages on Wednesday evening.

“Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend,” SuperSport United wrote on Facebook.

SuperSport United’s deal comes over a month after the 37-year-old was said to have signed for Sekhukhune United.

His former club Marumo Gallants who were relegated from top flight league in the 2022/23 season had announced.

“Washington Arubi has joined Sekhukhune United,” Marumo Gallants confirmed in a statement in June.

However, it appears there has been a twist of things lately and Arubi has officially joined Matsatsantsa who unveiled him on their timeline.

Arubi joins his fellow compatriots in Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai, George Chigova and Terrence Dzvukamanja who also signed recently.