Botswana’s Sua Flamingoes unveil Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu as new head coach

By Staff Reporter
Botswana's Sua Flamingoes unveil Mandla Mpofu (second left) as new head coach (Picture via Sua Flamingoes FC)
Botswana top flight league outfit Sua Flamingoes on Wednesday officially unveiled former Highlanders Football Club head coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

The Sowa Town based side posted on their Facebook page, photos of Mpofu together with unnamed club officials during the unveiling ceremony.

Reads the caption: “The club welcomes Head Coach Mandla Mpofu. He was introduced to the players and technical team on Wednesday morning.”

Sua Flamingoes announced the arrival of the former Zimbabwe Warriors assistant coach last week Thursday.

“Sua Flamingoes is delighted to announce the appointment of Mandla Mpofu as the Head Coach on a 1-year contract,” the club officially confirmed.

“Mr Mpofu has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Mr Mpofu join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Lulu joined Sua Flamingoes barely one week after he was fired by Mositaoka.

