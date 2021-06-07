Prince Dube bags another award in Tanzania

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors forward Prince Dube has won his second Player of the Month award in Tanzania after he was voted the best player for May in the Tanzania Vodacom Premier League.

Dube, who recently returned from injury, featured in two league matches for Azam FC and weighed in with two goals and an assist during the month of May.

His two goals against Kinondoni Municipal Council and Biashara United cemented Azam’s third position on the 18-team table.

The former Highlanders man was voted ahead of Yanga SC goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and Kagera Sugar striker Erick Mwijage.

Dube has had a brilliant run since his arrival in Tanzania where he is the leading candidate for the Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals. He, however, faces serious competition from the Simba SC duo of John Bocco (13 goals) and Medie Kagere in the homestretch.

This is the second time for Dube to win the accolade. He won the same award in his first month in Tanzania, in September last year.

He also made the final three-man shortlist in April but lost to Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama.

“Azam FC striker Prince Dube has won the Vodacom Premier League Player of the Year award in May, 2021,” said the TFF media.

Azam FC coach George Lwandamina was also voted Best Coach of the Month, beating Francis Baraza of Kagera Sugar and Abdallah Mohamed of JKT Tanzania.

The side claimed a hat-trick of awards after club official Sikitu Kilakala was named the best field manager. The Herald