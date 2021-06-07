Zanu PF ropes CIO to probe Chinhoyi intra-party violence

By Fani Mapfumo

The ruling Zanu PF party is in the process of investigating the violence that occurred in Chinhoyi last month and saw the Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity, Kindness Paradza, come to within inches of his death, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

The team (from the party headquarters) is being led by the secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke and some members of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Among others to have already been interviewed include Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Mike Chimombe, Makonde District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) vice chairperson Topera Mutovido, Zanu PF youth league members Martha Tafirenyika, Ruth Chikukwa, Mirriam Mudoti, Vooster Masheedzanwa and Ketty Chanetsa.

Sources who spoke to Zim Morning Post said the violence had caused severe divisions among polituburo members, with some demanding that Chimombe be disciplined while those aligned to him have suggested that the issue be dealt with at provincial level.

“The party leadership is concerned with the violence, and the issue was supposed to have been discussed in the last polituburo meeting.

“But those aligned to Chimombe and Mary Mliswa forced that it be dropped at last minute,” a source who did not want to have their name revealed said.

The probe came after Paradza wrote a letter to party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, seeking the expulsion of Chimombe for allegedly undermining party structures by sponsoring youths to hackle at the the leadership.

“Chimombe is now behaving like a warlord here in Makonde, particularly in Chinhoyi constituency where he has divided the party by sponsoring a gang of hooligans whose actions and behaviour are working against the party and our leader, His Excellency the President, ED Mnangagwa.

“Chairman, if no action is taken against Chimombe now, as your DCC chairman, I will be forced to abandon Chinhoyi and concentrate on Mhangura and Makonde constituencies,” Paradza said.

Chimombe is alleged to have unleashed hooligans who disrupted an inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi on May 8, 2021.

He is also being accused of plotting to overthrow Paradza and Chanetsa after the two were voted into the DCC in December 2019.

Reached for comment, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo could not devulge details of the investigation.

“My office is yet to receive the report, so I can neither confirm nor deny that the investigation is still on or has been completed.

“The best people to furnish you with the details are those from the security section,” Moyo said. Zim Morning Post