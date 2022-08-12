Arubi named MOTM in Marumo Gallants’ draw against Richards Bay

Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi (36) was named Man-of-the-Match when his side Marumo Gallants played to a 0-0 draw with Richards Bay on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean international goalkeeper deservedly earned the award after making some heroic saves helping Gallants pick up a point at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium.

He parried away Moses Mthembu’s first half attempt that could have broken the deadlock and given the hosts the lead.

Furthermore, Arubi went on to deny Bays another opportunity to score after pushing away Mpho Mathebula’s well taken freekick at the stroke of halftime.

Following the award, the ex-Bosso and DeMbare goalkeeper took to his Facebook page to expressing his delight.

“I thank God and my teammates in helping me achieve my second cleansheet and a Man-of-the-Match performance in our second game of the season,” he shared on his timeline.

Last year, the former Soccer Star of the Year was named the 2020/21 Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament after helping Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila clinch their first ever silverware.

Sekuru Gudo as Arubi is famously known in domestic football circles earned the prestigious individual award after keeping four cleansheets the whole tournament.

Arubi extended his contract with Marumo (formerly Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) by another year in July 2021.

Meanwhile, in the just started 2022/23 DSTV Premier Soccer League Gallants are yet to taste a defeat or record a victory after two league games played so far.

They are scheduled to play Golden Arrows at home tomorrow in their next fixture.